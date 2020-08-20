Counties report new COVID-19 cases

Walla Walla County health officials said 10 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 today, creating a new total case count of 682.
Among those, 516 people are reportedly recovered from the illness, four residents have died and 162 people have active cases of the disease.
Those active cases includes 46 people at Washington State Penitentiary; according to the state’s Department of Corrections there have been 114 inmates who have tested positive for the illness.
Columbia County's public health staff is reporting no new or active cases of people with the coronavirus.
Umatilla County officials today said 13 people are newly identified as having COVID-19, seven are hospitalized and 144 people are expected to test positive as they show signs of the illness and have had exposure to it.
Overall the county has had 2,364 residents test positive for the disease; 32 people have died from it.
The state of Oregon does not log active case numbers.