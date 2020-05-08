Walla Walla County officials are reporting 95 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the count by one man since Wednesday.
Of those 95, 54 have recovered from the coronavirus and one person has died.
The city of Walla Walla is home to 65 of the people diagnosed with the disease, while 15 live in College Place, 10 in Burbank, three in the Touchet-Lowden community and two in Prescott. Since testing began 1,861 people have had negative results.
Officials continue to report 10 infected people live or work in elder care facilities in the county.
Umatilla County Public Health staff said there are 77 people in the county with COVID-19, and 32 of those are active cases; 826 people have tested as negative for the disease. The county has reported one death affiliated with the coronavirus.
The Hermiston community in the northeast corner of Umatilla County continues to be the most impacted area, with officials reporting a range of 26-50 people there diagnosed with the disease.