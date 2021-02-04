Umatilla County reported two new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, a 65-year-old man and a 72-year-old man, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 76.
The county reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing the total to 7,222 cases.
Walla Walla County health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county’s active case count was 191 people, including 19 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary. The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,257.
The county’s pandemic death toll since March is 44. The case total has grown to 4,494. Eight people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 185 are in home isolation.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 979 inmates and 174 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of two phases in the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 316,294 COVID-19 cases and 4,388 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 17,987 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 649 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 144,605. Ten new deaths increased the state’s total to 1,991.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 266, four more than Tuesday’s count.