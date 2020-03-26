Because of the temporary closure by Gov. Jay Inslee of restaurants, bars, entertainment and recreational facilities in Washington state due to COVID-19, Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., has postponed or rescheduled upcoming shows on its schedule.
“We are actively working with each of our artists and renters to identify the best way forward for each event. Your patience is appreciated as this process will take some time,” according to a statement from the theater.
Ticketholders will be contacted directly and PHT will update its website and social media channels as information evolves.
Upcoming events that are postponed:
Friday: The High Kings
Wednesday: Live Cinema “La boheme” (opera)
April 10: Mike Super Magic & Illusion
April 15: Live Cinema “The Cellist” (ballet)
April 18: Don Reed in “East 14th”
April 19: Live Cinema “Giselle” (ballet)
April 29: Live Cinema “Fidelio” (opera)
May 2: We Three
Power House Theatre is online at phtww.com, Facebook and Twitter.
Information is also available at info@phtww.com and 509-529-6500.