The Walla Walla Regional Airport will receive more than $18 million in federal coronavirus relief funds announced Tuesday by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Walla Walla is one of 62 airports across the state slated for funds to help make up lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are part of about $10 billion awarded to commercial and general aviation airports from the newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic (CARES) Act, the announcement said.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airport during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in the announcement.
The funds can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses — including payroll and utilities — and airport debt payments this year and next year.
How it might be applied in Walla Walla is not yet determined, Port of Walla Walla Executive Director Pat Reay said this morning.
“We will await the guidelines and application process to determine what projects and airport operations that may be eligible with the CARES Act funding opportunity,” Reay said. “We have several capital and major maintenance projects that would be high priority for the Airport District. We will continue to monitor the program for eligibility and compliance requirements.”
As with airports across the country, air travel in Walla Walla has plummeted, and commercial carrier Alaska Airlines has deeply scaled back service amid coronavirus-related restrictions that have reduced travel.
In addition to the relief, the CARES Act also offers another benefit to the airport. It provides funds to increase the federal share to 100% of grants awarded in 2020 for Airport Improvement Program projects. Normally, a local match is required in order to qualify for the funds.
“Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances,” the FAA said in its announcement.
Walla Walla is set to receive the sixth highest allocation of any airport in the state. Eleven airports will receive more than $1 million through the relief fund. By far the highest will go to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with $192 million.