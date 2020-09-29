New cases of people contracting the novel coronavirus went up a bit Tuesday, local health officials reported.
Umatilla County Public Health officials said 15 more positive tests were reported in the county, bringing the total since tracking began this year to 2,848.
Four people in the county are hospitalized from the disease, which is one more than Monday's report.
There have been 13,214 negative tests in the county since tracking began.
In Walla Walla County, just two new positive cases have been noted according to the Department of Community Health website.
Tuesday, the total number of cases since tracking began was at 908 Tuesday afternoon, up two from Monday afternoon's tally.
There is one person in the county currently in the hospital with the virus, and 52 people are recovering at home.
So far there have been 17,040 negative tests administered in the county.
There is one active case at the Washington State Penitentiary, according to the website.