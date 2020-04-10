Coronavirus numbers still heading up here

Walla Walla County health officials said this morning local case counts for COVID-19 have more than doubled in the past week.
As of today, 11 more people have tested positive for coronavirus since April 3, said Liz Jessee, director of Walla Walla County Emergency Management.
This brings Walla Walla County’s case count to 20, Jessee said.
Of those, 11 are male, nine are female. One person is younger than 20 years old, seven are in 20-39 age range, seven in the 40-59 age range and five are 60-79 years old, health officials said.
“Six of these cases are from the Burbank-Wallula area and are related to a workplace exposure. We are working with Benton-Franklin County and the employer on this cluster of cases and are confident the employers is taking necessary precautions to prevent, or mitigate, additional spread,” she said.
“All cases are under home isolation, and close contacts have been notified and are under home quarantine.”
Personal protective equipment is finally beginning to arrive from Washington state resources, Jessee said.
“We’ve had some difficulty getting supplies; prioritization has been given to counties with a lot more cases than we have,” she said. “But we’re getting a couple of pallets some time today.”
Now started, supplies should be arriving on a regular basis, Jessee said.
Four of the 20 local people with positive test results live in College Place and are related to household or out-of-county exposures. Two people are recovered, and the remaining are under home isolation. All close contacts have been notified and are isolating appropriately, she said.
The remaining 10 people live in Walla Walla; three are linked to the workplace exposure in Burbank-Wallula and the other five are related to out-of-county and household exposures.
One resident has been hospitalized, officials said.
People tested are sent home to isolate until their test results come back. If employed at an essential business, they can return to work and wear a mask, Jessee said.
To date, all cases and contacts have been compliant with the isolation and quarantine orders, according to today’s release. However, if someone is not, the local health officer has the authority to issue a court order for isolation and law enforcement may be involved, according to the release.