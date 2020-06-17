Umatilla County health officials said this afternoon 15 more people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since Tuesday, making a total of 59 residents in the active phase of the illness.
Overall, 187 people have had confirmed positive test results; another 14 people are expected to be identified as having COVID-19, due to their exposure to the virus and the symptoms they are showing, officials said.
The new numbers put Umatilla County at 203 positive cases of the virus since it first arrived in the county in February. Two people are hospitalized with the disease, four people have died from it and 140 people are considered recovered.
The Umatilla County Public Health office said it is imperative anyone exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness stay home. Officials continue to discover instances where people are working while sick.
Businesses are encouraged to help combat the spread of the coronavirus by creating policies that support employees who become ill and should go home, officials said in a news release.