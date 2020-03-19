LOCAL COVID-19 CASES: Walla Walla County — No confirmed cases, six cases awaiting results, two people under supervision because of coming in close contact with a confirmed case, 13 previous tests have returned negative so far. Columbia County — one confirmed case. Garfield County — One person under supervision because of close contact with a confirmed case. Umatilla County — One confirmed case, one presumptively positive case (awaiting results from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).