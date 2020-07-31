Coronavirus cases in Walla Walla growing among younger people

As six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Walla Walla County on Thursday, public health officials said the virus is now spreading faster among young people and people of color.
“We are seeing this trend,” a post from Walla Walla County Department of Community Health said.
As of Thursday, 111 people were in active isolation with the disease. Walla Walla County has had 401 people confirmed with the coronavirus since March. Of those 287 have recovered and three people have died.
But officials noted 226 of those cases had come in 29 days this month.
The Department of Community Health has not issued press releases in recent weeks, nor has it responded with immediacy to emails or calls. Its communication with the general public comes largely through the running tally updates on its website and posts on social media. Thus, numerous questions remain about the frequency of testing and other details.
According to the update Thursday, 99 of the new cases between July 1 and 29 were among people between the ages of 20 and 39. The next largest age group was 40-59 with 62 cases. Those 19 and younger represented 35 cases, while 25 cases were reported in those 60-79 years old. Just five cases were reported for those 80 and older.
Community Health said transmission is largely within households of existing cases, as well as workplace exposures, which are on the rise.
The 401 total cases have been split nearly evenly between females — 202 — and males — 199.
Geographically, the vast majority — 262 — are residents of the city of Walla Walla.
The virus has infected 57 College Place residents, 48 people in Burbank/Wallula, 26 Prescott residents, six people in the Touchet/Lowden area, and two people in Dixie.
Details about the breakdown of the virus among people of color, as had been mentioned in the post, were not available online.