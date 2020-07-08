Cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla and Umatilla counties climbed again today and remained steady in Columbia County.
Umatilla County Public Health officials said today 47 more people tested positive. That means the county has seen 835 cases since testing began this year. An additional 47 people are presumed to have the virus but haven't had test results yet.
Seven people have died in the county from the novel coronavirus, while 346 have recovered. Twelve people are currently hospitalized with the sickness and 517 are under home isolation.
In Walla Walla County the case count has increased by seven people since Tuesday, according to numbers on the county’s Department of Community Health website today.
Of Walla Walla’s 201 confirmed cases through the pandemic, 40 remain active and in isolation. The virus has been fatal for three people, while 158 people have recovered.
There have been 4,649 negative test results in Walla Walla County.
The majority of the cases in the county have been in the city of Walla Walla with 125 people infected. In College Place, 32 people have tested positive.
Columbia County still has eight people confirmed to have the virus. Those eight people have also recovered. Two additional people tested positive in the county but don't reside there.