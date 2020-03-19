WWFAM Contra dances canceled Saturday and April 1
Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music has canceled two local traditional old-time contra dances.
“The Country Dance and Song Society nationally has just recommended that all participatory dance events be canceled at this point through the end of April,” according to a notice on the WWFAM website and in an email.
Thus the event Saturday at the Timberrib in Milton-Freewater and the first Wednesday dance on April 1 at Whitman College will not be held out of concern for the coronavirus.
For more information about the WWFAM dance schedule, see wwfam.org.