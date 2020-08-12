How parents are going to work and take care of their children while school takes place at home is a conundrum few families can solve on their own, Jacqueline Lonning said, especially in one of the most uncertain periods experienced in modern times.
There’s no time to waste in starting community conversations about how to navigate this moment in history, she said.
Those discussions start Thursday with the first in a series of virtual community roundtable discussions for the Walla Walla Valley area.
The initial event will be aimed at families, employers, educators and others in the Dayton and Waitsburg communities.
Lonning is the collective impact coordinator for United of Way of the Blue Mountains, which collaborated with Community Council in Walla Walla this spring to form the Educational Attainment Alliance.
The new organization was created to improve equity, opportunities and access in education, factors critical to generating economic opportunity and strong communities.
The original first mission for the alliance was to focus on the middle school transitions that research shows is a turning point for many students, determining which path kids will take into their future, Lonning recalled.
“Then the floods happened. Then COVID happened. We asked if we needed to pivot from that first goal.”
People have agreed the middle school discussion is still important, but so are the effects of the remote learning in which most school districts will immerse — at least at the beginning of the school year, Lonning said.
That change ripples out to employment and child care issues for a multitude of families. So the alliance is hosting the virtual roundtables to take the pulse of those who are most dealing with the challenges.
No one is promising to solve the crisis, but in bringing together area leaders from government, business, public and mental health, education and child care, the discussions are designed to help parents, employers, education leaders and social services providers make decisions as school resumes — in whatever fashion — in the next few weeks, Lonning said.
The hope is that in sharing information and asking questions, the stage can be set for collaborative problem-solving, she added.
“We know we don’t have the capacity to solve it. But we can open the conversation.”
Registration is required for each community event, and participants will be able to ask questions of presenters through a written chat platform. The sessions will be recorded to be made accessible to those unable to attend, she added.
Interpretation service in Spanish is available.
The roundtables, all scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m., are as follows:
- Dayton and Waitsburg: Thursday
- Milton-Freewater: Tuesday
- Touchet: Aug. 19
- College Place and Walla Walla: Aug. 20
For more information, including Zoom links and registration, go to ubne.ws/30NY6t5 or ubne.ws/3afqR4Z.