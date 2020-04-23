Community Bank of Joseph, Ore., announced it has started funding about $23 million in loans approved as part of the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection program.
"This is an important program for our local business owners,” Community Bank President Tom Moran said in a release. “It will hopefully provide a boost to the local economy."
The program, which is part of Congress' $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, was plagued with difficulties early on, with many small business owners saying they were backed up by the application process and some businesses not qualifying because of incorrectly filed applications.
The U.S. Small Business Administration said the loans had dried up within two weeks of launching the program.
However, according to the release, Community Bank was able to secure funding for all of the completed and eligible applications it received from businesses in Oregon and Washington. In total, the bank received more than 320 applications.
Originally, $349 billion was earmarked by the Department of the Treasury to fund the program. The U.S. House will vote today on a bill that was approved earlier this week by the Senate for an additional $484 billion of funding that would include another $310 billion for the SBA to administer to the program.
The loans can be forgiven if a business uses the funds primarily for retaining its employees.