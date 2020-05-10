Patti Bennett was frantic when she got the call at 10:30 p.m. on a Friday late last month. The assisted living facility where her parents live was reporting an active case of COVID-19 in another resident.
The resident was going to the hospital, Bennett was told, but no other information was available. She knew the same staff that helps her folks probably had come in direct contact with the infected person, Bennett said.
“My concern is when are you going to test everybody?” she recalls asking the College Place Brookdale Senior Living employee on the other end of the phone that night.
Patti and her husband, Royal, began making calls the next morning to local, state and federal health authorities, trying to understand what the testing process would be and gain some assurances she could pass on to her folks.
But it was a Saturday. Their efforts brought no response, Patti said.
College Place Brookdale’s executive director, Matt Joice, told the couple he was waiting for guidance on what to do next.
Patti and Royal felt stumped. Her parents, longtime Milton-Freewater residents Robby and Belle Robbins, were on the inside of Brookdale. The Bennetts were on the outside, and communication lines seemed severed by a pandemic.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee first limited visitors to nursing homes March 10, and three days later The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued a restriction of all visitors, with few exceptions.
The importance of connection between an elderly person, their family and the larger community is well-documented, and perhaps never more visible than now, experts say.
CMS, in that March 13 directive, encouraged nursing homes to keep residents’ loved ones informed about their care.
On April 7, the Public Policy Institute of the AARP offered more guidance: “As an older adult’s care coordinator and primary advocate, family caregivers oftentimes become the ‘eyes and ears’ for the concerns and safety of the care recipient with complex care needs, including when their loved one resides in a long-term care facility.”
That’s multiplied by the global health crisis, the lobbying and elder advocacy organization pointed out in blog post.
“And yet with the pandemic, connecting with their loved ones in such facilities as nursing homes and assisted living settings has become more difficult.”
John Brigham, CEO of Washington Odd Fellows Home, understands the fear and frustration for families, such as the Bennetts.
Brigham and his staff have witnessed no real anxiety about COVID-19 in the 300 residents living in various levels of care at Odd Fellows.
Some folks are highly tuned in to news of the pandemic but others are totally unaware, Brigham said, “and they prefer to stay away from the subject.”
A common thread for everyone who shares the Boyer Avenue address of Odd Fellows, however, is missing their families and other visitors.
And there were plenty before traffic came to a stop, staff discovered.
“What really came to light when this first happened, is that when everybody had to sign in, my gosh, we went through pages and pages and pages of sign-in sheets. We knew we had a lot of visitors but no one had signed in before,” Brigham said.
Now unable to see their loved ones, family members are craving information and updates. Robin Consani.
Her mom, Reggie Consani, is 94 and moved to Odd Fellows after a fall that had a serious impact on her cognition.
Robin said she appreciated the safety measure when Odd Fellows stopped allowing visitors, and she’s grateful for the facility’s website that has a dedicated COVID-19 information and updates page.
But Robin hasn’t been able to see her mom — or celebrate Reggie’s April birthday — for nearly two months now.
The elder Consani’s mental function has prevented her from using virtual technology to effectively stay in touch with her children during the nursing home lockdown. Too, Reggie is not unhappy or chafing at not seeing her children, Robin said.
“But it is more important to me that I see her … What I figured out is it was me who needed to see her.”
She and her siblings now call their mother to remind her they are part of her world, Robin said. “Just touching base, that’s what matters.”
Nothing is as it was, Brigham said, but the pandemic has brought some unanticipated gifts.
The activities staff has discovered numerous ways to keep time occupied, including art, special holiday celebrations, hallway bingo games and workouts, with residents participating from their doorways.
But the virtual visits have brought people together like nothing else, said Maria Muñoz, activities director at Odd Fellows.
“They are seeing people they haven’t seen in years,” she said.
That includes siblings living elsewhere and no longer able to travel, and grandchildren scattered all over the country.
“I’ve been in some rooms where I get choked up at how happy the family members are to see (residents.)”
It wasn’t easy to talk everyone into accepting an offered iPad, Muñoz said, explaining staff first opens the connection between parties.
“We show them, ‘Look! Look who’s on here.’ After that initial time, it is nothing but smiles.”
Brigham and Muñoz agree virtual visits are here to stay — the connections available through the technology are too valuable to those they serve.
“I definitely feel this has given us that extra push, to understand it and learn it now. After all this, and whatever becomes normal, people are not going to let it go.”
Patti and Royal Bennett, while dissatisfied with the overall lack of testing for COVID-19 in nursing homes and barriers to communicating with health officials, are adjusting to the new reality.
Brookdale College Place has been a good fit for her parents and the company has taken “immense precautions” in addressing the coronavirus pandemic, Patti said.
“They’ve really been very, very cautious.”
Staff there have helped residents have socially-safe parking lot visits with their families, and the Bennetts feel the administration has been honest and open with them.
There, too, residents can use technology to have virtual visits, and Brookdale has been on top of making devices available to those who live there, Patti said.
Last week was hard, though, there was no going around it.
The Bennetts dropped off a Mother’s Day gift for Belle — tulips, new pajamas and her mother’s favorite treat of Oreos, Patti said.
The facility had a special table out front, where the items were cleaned with sanitizing wipes, then delivered.
It was so close to her folks, but not close enough.
“She got to get a little something,” Patti said, her voice catching for a second.
“But she was sad. She really wanted to come out.
“You just have to do what you can do, and that little effort is worth it.”