The Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days is off the calendar this year.
After weeks of discussion, Walla Walla County commissioners voted Monday to cancel the 154th annual fair.
The decision during the regular meeting was not made lightly, commissioners said, and came after much consideration and input from various organizations, including the Walla Walla Frontier Days Foundation and the Walla Walla County Cattlemen’s Association.
No Fair this year means a potential loss of about $351,805, with other smaller events still able to use the fairgrounds facility and next year's Chicago tickets that people wished to keep, according to a spreadsheet from the commissioners office.
Ultimately, it came down to the health and safety of residents for the Sept. 2-6 event.
“If it was 100% about financial loss, we would wait (to make a decision),” Commissioner Todd Kimball said.
He said after hearing the Cattlemen’s Association decision not to participate, mostly based on restrictions in place due to COVID-19, “it kind of changes my opinion on the subject.” He initially said June 30 would be a good time to decide the Fair’s fate, but that was before receiving letters, including from the Cattlemen’s Association and the Walla Walla Frontier Days Foundation board of directors.
The latter recommended the Fair’s cancellation this year, it said, for reasons that include the general manager’s departure, rescheduled concert and Gov. Jay Inslee’s guidance on social distancing and gatherings of fewer than 50 people.
Those made it hard to plan the Demo Derby, night rodeo and county fair, while following local health guidelines and officials.
“After much consideration and discussion, the Frontier Days Foundation board of directors unanimously agreed and recommend the cancellation of the 2020 Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days,” the letter stated. “We realize this decision will have an economic impact for our Fair participants and local business.
We feel this decision is made in the best interest of the health and safety of the staff, volunteers, sponsors, vendors, entertainers, animals and the entire community. Public health and safety have always been, and always will be, our top priority.”
Davis Shows Northwest, which operates the carnival attractions, wrote to commissioners and the fair board it wanted to offer its services, but wondered if it could afford to at only a portion of its normal capacity.
“If you do opt to have a Fair and you were my first event, would there be anyone to ask for a guarantee of operation with guidelines?” wrote Pat Davis, owner. “The reason I ask is I would have a huge move-in cost to start up, wages, transportation to set-up, and be told to take it down, you cannot operate.”
Commissioner Jim Johnson said deciding earlier rather than later this month allowed for people to regroup, including Davis Shows, youth involved in 4-H and FFA, and someone possibly could provide another way for youth to show their livestock.
Additionally, the county reported seven positive COVID-19 cases last week, making it iffy whether Phase 3 would still be an option by the end of next week. To move into Phase 3, the county must have no more than 15 cases in two weeks, said Meghan DeBolt, Walla Walla County Department of Community Health director.
“I’m not going to hope we’re going to get to Phase 4 (by the Fair) at this point,” Kimball said.
Besides that, Johnson said there was talk of Inslee adjusting the Phase 4 guidelines to limit crowd sizes for gatherings to 250 people.
“We’re choosing between bad choices and I don’t like any of them,” Kimball said.