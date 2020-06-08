Commissioners cancel Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days

The Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days is off the calendar this year, as county commissioners voted this morning to nix the 154th annual event.
The decision during the regular meeting today was not made lightly, commissioners said, and came after much discussion and input from various organizations, including the Walla Walla Frontier Days Foundation and Walla Walla County Cattlemen’s Assocation.
Ultimately, it came down to the health and safety of residents for the Sept. 2-6 event.
“If it was 100% about financial loss, we would wait (to make a decision),” Commissioner Todd Kimball said.
He said after hearing the Cattlemen’s Association decision not to participate, “it kind of changes my opinion on the subject.”
He initially said June 30 would be a good time to decide the fair’s fate.
Additionally, the county received seven positive COVID-19 cases last week, making county leaders unsure whether Phase 3 would still be an option by the end of next week.
To move into Phase 3, the county must have no more than 15 new cases in two weeks, said Meghan DeBolt, Walla Walla County Department of Community Health director.
“I’m not going to hope we’re going to get to Phase 4 (by the fair) at this point,” Kimball said.
