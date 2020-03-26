In compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home proclamation in response to the coronavirus, public closures and social distancing practice, Combine Art Collective, 130 E. Rose St., No. 102, will be closed through mid-April and possibly later.
Combine’s members continue to be inspired by how Walla Walla has supported the gallery of local artists, said Dianna Woolley in a release.
“During this unprecedented shutdown of so many essential parts of our daily lives, we will be finding innovative ways to continue supporting our arts community and our artists,” she said.
Contact the gallery at com bineartcollective130@gmail.com to inquire about a piece or pick up a purchased item, arrange for a gift certificate for pending birthdays or other special events and support local artists, Woolley said.
See combineartcollective.com to learn about upcoming events, read in-depth features of Combine artists and see new art pieces coming soon to the gallery.