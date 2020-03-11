Columbia County resident confirmed positive for COVID-19

DAYTON — A Columbia County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and is being monitored by Columbia County Public Health, authorities said this evening.
The Columbia County commissioners announced the first case for the community Wednesday afternoon.
County Clerk Leanne Peters said the diagnosis has been confirmed.
The patient is believed to have contracted the new virus while traveling overseas. Since returning to the area, access to the community has been limited. No other details were provided.
Health officials consider the broader community to be at low risk of exposure, the announcement said.
More information is expected from Columbia County Public Health on Thursday morning.
Columbia County residents are encouraged to practice everyday precautions to prevent the spread of illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza.
Those include washing hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue that is then thrown in the trash, and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, among other measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Washington Department of Health.