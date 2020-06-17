A second resident has tested positive for COVID-19 in Columbia County, county Clerk Leanne Peters announced in a press release.
The county’s only other case of COVID-19 was in March. That patient is believed to have contracted COVID-19 while traveling overseas and has long since recovered.
Columbia County Public Health has 18 pending tests out for residents of long-term care facilities in the county. Peters said in the release the new positive case is not connected to that testing.
No further information was provided about the age, gender or health status of the latest resident to contract the virus.