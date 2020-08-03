A Columbia County male died Saturday from COVID-19, becoming the community's first fatality from the coronavirus, county officials announced today.
“As a small community we are saddened by the passing of this individual and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family,” Public Health Administrator Martha Lanman said in a press release.
The announcement said the man was over the age of 50. It did not include more information about him.
Until now, Columbia County had been among nine Washington counties yet to see a death related to the new coronavirus.
The county now has zero current in-county cases and 11 confirmed recoveries.
In addition to the Columbia County residents represented in the numbers above, five people who live elsewhere tested positive for COVID-19 in the county. Of those, one case is active and four are confirmed to have recovered.
"It is our highest priority to keep all citizens of Columbia County safe and healthy during COVID-19 pandemic,” Lanman said in the release. “Please help us stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing your hands and staying home when sick. If you have COVID-19 like symptoms, please call your health care provider.”