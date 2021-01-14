DAYTON — “Use your voice.” That was Martha Lanman’s advice to residents of Columbia County, where Lanman is director of the public health department.
In a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, Lanman and other health workers laid out recent developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including the change in the county’s reopening status and its vaccination progress.
On Jan. 5, Gov. Jay Inslee announced his “Roadmap to Recovery” plan that, among other things, divides Washington state into eight regions based on access to medical care.
The hope, Inslee said, is to lessen the effect of the pandemic on healthcare systems around the state.
“Basically,” Lanman said of the regional designations, “it is the flow of your patient, if they need to go to a higher level of care than the local hospital.”
With the change, Columbia County — with a population of about 3,900 — got moved from the state’s former Phase 3 of the initial four-phase "Safe Start" plan to the new Phase 1, along with every other county in the state.
As part of the new South Central region, Columbia County is now lumped in with Yakima, Benton, Walla Walla, Franklin and Kittitas counties, all with larger populations and more cases of the illness.
Lanman called the regional approach “too much.”
Region over county
While Columbia County folks go to Walla Walla or Tri-Cities for higher level medical care, even Spokane, they don’t travel to Yakima or Kittitas counties. Neither do residents of those counties come here, she said.
Anyone who feels the decision by the state is unfair to Columbia County should say so, Lanman said in Tuesday's town hall.
Last week’s move to Phase 1 didn’t change much of what was already in place for Columbia County since Inslee’s addition of more business and other restrictions in November, including re-closing indoor restaurant service, movie theaters and gyms and reducing retail capacity to 25% of building space. It does, however, making getting to the newer Phase 2 a harder ask, Lanman said Tuesday.
Columbia County started off slow in the pandemic, not seeing its second case of COVID-19 until mid-June, more than two months after the initial case on March 8.
She attributes that to the make-up of the county — lots of farmers busy in their fields in the spring and few businesses having a lot of employees in one place.
Now there have been 14 hospitalizations and 85 residents have been diagnosed with the virus; four have died. On Wednesday there were 11 residents with active cases.
Thinking as a region rather than a small county will require mindfulness, Lanman told the meeting audience of 64.
Columbia County, in which Dayton is the only city, has been lucky so far, the health director pointed out.
Students have been able to attend school in person for more than 80 days in this school year and the after-school program has been able to stay open, Lanman said.
Booker Rest Home, located at Dayton General Hospital has avoided an outbreak, a bragging point for all who have worked for that, she added.
“It takes more than the Columbia County Health System, it takes all of our community to protect seniors in our community.”
It will take the same determination to climb the steep hill to reach Inslee’s Phase 2 as part of a health region, Lanman said, assuring viewers she will be communicating how the county is faring.
If Columbia County attains the health metrics worthy of being in Phase 2 and if the rest of the South Central region does not, “then we can make some noise," she said.
"I don’t know how to change the rules. We can only show that people in our county are doing the right thing, that’s the only way I know how to do it.”
Lanman suggested people write to their representatives to “promote fairness.”
Resident Vicki Zoller pointed out that when Columbia County was allowed to more fully open in the summer of 2020, people from other communities showed up to enjoy the relative freedom.
COVID-19 case numbers went up, Zoller said, and the same could happen again.
Lanman agreed, recalling that the campers rolled in and visitors emerged to dine out and get haircuts.
The regional approach helps eliminate that kind of unwanted attention and the vaccine for COVID-19 will help even more — not only more Columbia County residents will be vaccinated against the coronavirus, so will more tourists.
Responsible vaccination
Shane McGuire, CEO of Columbia County Health System including Dayton General Hospital, joined Lanman in updating town hall participants on the progress of vaccinations.
Columbia County, like Walla Walla County, is using the Moderna vaccine, Lanman and McGuire said.
Not only is it much easier to store than the Pfizer formula, but it can be dispensed in much smaller lots than the 975 doses required by Pfizer.
Columbia County has to follow state guidelines on who to vaccinate when. As soon as high-risk groups have largely been vaccinated during phases A1 and A2, Washington will be ready to enter vaccination Phase B1: All people 70 years or older, or age 50 or older in households with two or more generations.
In Dayton, vaccinating everyone 70 and older means 20% of the population will be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“The Department of Health will tell us when we are going into our next vaccination phase,” Lanman said, listing teachers, grocery store workers and those who volunteer with the elderly.
The process is not as simple as the normal flu shot routine, McGuire and Lanman said.
Not only does everyone need two doses to reach full immunization, but those getting the shots have to be monitored for 15 minutes afterward to watch for adverse reactions, McGuire said.
That takes a lot of square footage to hold everyone far enough apart, plus extra staff time and medical assets to counter any severe allergic reactions, he said.
“That’s why we’re not looking at drive-thru (vaccinations). Today, anyway.”
The goal is to vaccinate as quickly as possible, McGuire said, not to hoard vaccine.
Issues are everywhere right now, from layers of constraints to vaccine supplies at the federal government level.
“We are putting a plan together that allows us to immunize robustly but follows federal guidance. We want to conserve this as the precious resource it is.”
Once a Moderna vial is opened, its 10 doses must be used within six hours. Officials are looking at how to deal with people missing vaccination appointments and gaps created by that, he said.
It’s not a problem so far, McGuire added, but it will get more complicated as health care workers begin vaccinating more widely.
Lanman said the county currently has a vaccine request list with hundreds of names on it. Her department can answer eligibility questions, including where a person’s underlying health conditions puts him or her on the waiting list.
McGuire also advised people to let Inslee’s office hear their concerns, calling the citizen’s voice the one most likely to be heard by government officials.
“We encourage you to directly influence this. We want to (vaccinate) responsibly and within guidelines so we can maintain that flow of vaccine into our community.”
Lanman said Wednesday no matter what how else the rest of the South Central region performs, Columbia County must keep up its good work.
“We’re not doing it because of the numbers, but to protect our community. We do it to keep our schools open, to keep our senior center without any outbreaks, to protect our senior citizens.”
Dayton’s small population and low case numbers don’t sound like much on a regional level, Lanman said.
“They will never make a difference elsewhere in the region, but they are still significant in our county.”
For more information, go to Columbia County Public Health at ubne.ws/2N3KghK.