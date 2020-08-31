The Columbia County Fair is going to be a little different this year. First of all, you probably can’t go.
In response response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Columbia County Fair board announced today that the Dayton event will be limited to participants of the youth agricultural exhibition.
“Needless to say, this year will not be a traditional fair as one would expect,” the fair board wrote in its announcement.
The decision comes after Gov. Jay Inslee put strict restrictions on these kinds of events.
“Consequently, this year's fair will not be open to the general public,” the announcement reads.
“There will be no food or retail vendors and no rodeo or entertainment. Certainly simply canceling the fair would have been the easiest thing to do, but the fair board was insistent on finding a way to permit our youth to have their year's work shown and judged and allow them to sell the animals they've invested so much time, money and effort into.”
The livestock sale will be livestreamed online.
The decision makes official what the fair board, as well as the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, has been working on for some time. How to handle the youth animal show was a discussion topic of a commissioners meeting in early August.
County Commissioner Mike Talbott said making sure youth got to show their animals was a top priority.
“It’s going to be mix of an online show and limited live show with the participants and some of the buyers,” Talbott said.
He said entrants have to already be preregistered as 4-H participants to be eligible.
“We don’t want everybody from everywhere coming in and showing their animals,” Talbott said.
Still life projects — such as arts and crafts and photography — will still be accepted, however they will not be accessible to the public in-person. These exhibits will be posted to the fair’s Facebook page for viewing.
The virtual fair will take place Sept. 11-13. A schedule of events and a link to the livestream can be found on the Columbia County Fair’s Facebook page at ubne.ws/2G9S5yN.