COLLEGE PLACE — The long wait will soon be over for College Place students longing to return to the classroom.
The College Place School District opens schools for all grades Monday. The schools will use an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule.
Late last month, the school board aimed to move to the hybrid scheduleas long as the local decline in COVID-19 cases held. It has, and now the district is prepared to make the leap.
The school will join the Prescott, Waitsburg and Touchet districts, all of which are using hybrid schedules.
State guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal recommends districts don’t open until their COVID-19 cases are fewer than 75 per 100,000 residents.
Initially, local districts used countywide statistics to guide their re-opening plans. However, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has since started tracking the numbers for each city and town in the county, including within each school district’s boundaries.
College Place is reaching the target. Superintendent Jim Fry, however, said more than just total numbers went into the decision.
“If you read the guidance that came down from the department of health, they told us we have to look at a variety of things,” Fry said. “Yes, one of the key things is that 75 per 100,000 figure … One of the other things the Department of Health said is we need to be looking at community spread. The community spread in College Place and in Walla Walla County is low.”
From that holistic approach, Fry said the next step became evident.
“We feel it is time to come back to school,” he said.
College Place schools will follow a similar a.m./p.m. schedule currently being modeled by the Touchet School District. Students have been divided into two groups. The a.m. group will meet in person from 8-10:45 a.m. The p.m. group will meet from 12:15-3 p.m.
Middle and high school students will attend periods one, two and three on one day, and periods four, five and six the next.
Students will take part in distance learning during the half of the day when they are not at school in person.
In College Place, the move to the a.m./p.m. schedule comes with an earlier start time for students who are part of the a.m. group. Under distance learning the school day started at 9 a.m.
The change to 8 a.m. presents yet another adjustment for students and families.
However, the earlier start allows for an hour-and-a-half break between the two groups so staff can perform cleaning and sanitation.
The a.m./p.m. schedule used by College Place and Touchet is in contrast to the AA/BB hybrid schedule being used by Prescott and Waitsburg, where one group attends in-person full-day instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays while the other group attends Thursdays and Fridays. Under this schedule, Wednesdays are used for cleaning.
The Walla Walla School District may not be far behind. During its regular meeting Monday the school board will discuss a transition to its next phase of reopening with hybrid learning for preschoolers through second grade. If approved, that change could take place as soon as Oct. 26.