College Place Public Schools aim to fully reopen in September

College Place Public Schools Superintendent James Fry is determined to fully reopen schools this fall after closure in March from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This means Fry wants all students to attend classes in person for a full day of school. He said the buildings are large enough to fit all students despite social distancing guidelines.
“Right now we are evaluating what it takes to return to school full-time,” Fry said. “There are a lot of pieces to that puzzle. The first is square footage.”
Guidelines for reopening from Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal require students be at least 6 feet apart when seated in a classroom. This means a 36-square-foot area is needed around each desk.
Reducing the number of students in classrooms at a given time is necessary at many larger districts because these guidelines can reduce the capacity of a classroom by about 50%. For instance, earlier this week, Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith said the district's schools will only be able to host half the students at any given time.
Some smaller districts, such as the Dayton School District, have a small enough student body to allow all students in class at once.
Fry said for the most part that is also the case in College Place. Classrooms at the middle and high schools are large enough to fit all students without many adjustments, he said. Fitting is a little trickier at the elementary school.
“It will require us to get creative with our space,” he said. “Our classrooms in middle and high school will be able to have between 15 and 20 students. At the elementary school, we can have 15 to 17 students. It’s a little tighter. Which means I need to find some alternate locations for some classes.”
Since students likely won’t be able to eat in the cafeteria, that space could be used as a classroom, he said. The gymnasium is another possible location for some classes, depending on guidance around physical education classes.
He also said the school has some common areas and a teacher’s lounge that could be used as classrooms.
As with the superintendents in Walla Walla and Dayton, Fry said it’s also important to accommodate students whose parents don’t want them to return to school. He said some sort of distance learning program will be in place for any student whose parents request it.
A finalized plan for the school board is anticipated for the July 28 meeting.
Fry said the district could end up delaying the start of school until after Labor Day.
“That would do a number of things for us,” Fry said. “It gives us an extra two weeks of planning. It's also an opportunity to just kind of slow this thing down a little as far as communication and helping put parents’ and staff’s fears at ease.”
Further discussions are expected about planning at a special session of the school board next Tuesday.