The one thing certain about COVID-19 vaccinations is nothing is certain.
Not yet.
That’s what Walla Walla and Umatilla counties health officials said in county commission meetings Tuesday morning.
In both counties commissioners heard about the ever-changing information and expectations surrounding a somewhat chaotic vaccination rollout in Washington and Oregon.
That was underlined by a vaccination pop-up event at Walla Walla University Church on Monday, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, Walla Walla County’s public health officer.
“I guess there is a lot of frenzy over what happened yesterday.”
Commissioners Jenny Mayberry, Todd Kimball and Greg Tompkins agreed, saying they had all fielded calls from constituents upset over the unexpected, impromptu and largely unannounced event that got more than 800 shots of the Pfizer vaccine into residents' arms.
News of the event spread quickly through the community, but Walla Walla University Church officials were able to notify their congregation members first.
That’s a sticking point for some callers, Tompkins said, mentioning some people questioning whether “winners and losers” are being chosen in the race to get vaccinated.
The intention with the unplanned clinic was not to single out a subgroup of people based on where they worship, Kaminsky assured commissioners. Instead, it was intended to answer an immediate need.
He explained that a call came in from Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s chief medical officer, Dr. Christopher Hall, at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Hall was letting the county health department know that about 1,000 doses of vaccine were available through the Providence network. Putting it to use locally would show state officials that Walla Walla can handle the load, Kaminsky said.
“If you don’t prove you can use it, you don’t get any more.”
An emergency meeting of community health partners produced volunteers to handle the many facets of vaccinating, despite Monday being the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
That work includes doing data entry for every shot given within a 24-hour time frame, officials said.
The vaccine arrived Monday morning. After getting residents of two long-term care facilities vaccinated, the shot crew headed with the remaining doses to the College Place church, Kaminsky said.
It was about who immediately had space and staff to help the effort, the physician explained to commissioners.
And had a mass notification been possible, it could have resulted in “a literal riot,” Kaminsky pointed out.
“We didn’t have the time to do all of that.”
Monday’s success should open the door to getting more vaccines at regular intervals from the state, he said, noting word that another 1,000 doses are coming this week.
That means more vaccination clinics, Kaminsky said.
“This is really good news for our community.”
Tompkins and other commissioners said there is frustration among people that there hasn’t been enough communication about how to get vaccinated, particularly for folks not in the first groups to receive shots.
“One of the questions is ‘Who’s driving this ship? Is it the department of Community Health or Providence?’ Is there a flow chart? Who’s in charge?”
While the vaccine is currently arriving in Walla Walla via the hospital, there are multiple health partners collaborating on vaccination decisions, Kaminsky said.
Initially, state officials thought the vaccine would be distributed to layers of providers, from pharmacies to primary care clinics to health departments.
That idea has not borne fruit and it quickly became obvious that mass vaccinations will be the main avenue of immunization against COVID-19 for now, Kaminsky said.
Tompkins, Mayberry and Kimball made clear they appreciate every effort Kaminsky’s team is making, but asked for a cleaner and more thorough communication process to the public.
There will be a mechanism in place to notify people of vaccine events, Kaminsky said, adding the health department has recently hired a new public information officer.
“We just can’t handle every single call right now," he said. "This is one of many, many events and you can’t vaccinate everyone on Day 1 or Day 2.”
More vaccination data and guidance will be coming from the state, health officials said.
On that front, the State Department of Health released its vaccine data dashboard in partnership with Microsoft on Tuesday. The dashboard is to provide statewide and county-level data on where, when and how many people are getting vaccinated.
However, as of Tuesday evening, the site had crashed under a crushing use load.
Meanwhile, the evolving Walla Walla County process will be clunky and "fractionated," making planning difficult at best, Kaminsky said.
The Walla Walla County Fairgrounds will be put into use as soon as possible, providing ample parking and clinic space. The hope is to corral resources and have a unified vaccination system as quickly as possible, he added.
Umatilla County commissioners heard similar concerns from public health director, Joseph Fiumara.
Oregon health officials have also been discombobulated with vaccine information, Fiumara said in Monday’s meeting.
There could be a big vaccination event this week, or maybe not; presently there is no vaccine in the county left to administer, he said.
“There are lots of twists and turns, nothing stays static for very long.”
Vaccine will be arriving, but not for everyone, Fiumara told commissioners; 1,000 Moderna doses will help immunize people with cognitive and developmental disabilities, in-home caregivers, home health providers and long-term care facility residents not already getting vaccinated through a pharmacy.
County residents in those specific groups can be vaccinated at the Pendleton Convention Center, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m on Friday.