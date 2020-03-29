Closed Walla Walla restaurant turns to feeding the masses

The owners of downtown Walla Walla breakfast and lunch hotspot Bacon & Eggs didn’t mince words when it came to Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order issued last week.
“The governor laid it out, and we are taking it seriously,” a post on the Main Street business’s social media account said.
For Michelle Adams and Michelle Giannunzio that meant a suspension of the curbside service and takeout orders they’d been offering in place of in-house dining.
But it didn’t mean there wasn’t food.
Orders for fresh ingredients had already been placed when the statewide shelter-at-home initiative was introduced.
So when they couldn’t feed the 2,000 guests they average at Bacon & Eggs each week, the Michelles convinced distributor US Foods to donate the items — plus much more — and feed the community instead.
Wednesday was the first delivery day with 200 cases of fresh food delivered to the YWCA, Walla Walla Senior Center, Walla Walla School District and Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank, among others.
By Friday the volume was even greater as driver Randy Johnson unloaded cases of carrot sticks, apple slices, mixed greens, berries and more.
“The kids will love these carrot sticks and apple slices,” said Bacon & Eggs server Dawn Olsen, scanning the boxes artfully arranged in the empty dining space at 57 E. Main St.
Olsen said helping organize the donations and deliver them has been a bright spot in an otherwise difficult time for the restaurant industry and its out-of-work employees.
Earlier in the day, Bacon & Eggs owners posted a video of a massive donation of cauliflower they intended to turn into soup for gourmet donations to the food bank.
“They usually say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” Giannunzio quipped on the video. “But in this case it gave us cauliflower, so we’re going to make cauliflower soup ….”
Adams said the efforts to redirect the food has been possible with generosity from her Spokane-based supplier and distributor. But it should be happening with trucks all over the country filled to serve businesses that can’t operate.
And not just restaurants, she said. Hotel dining halls, eateries, cafes, salons, even gyms that would have snacks on hand are in shutdown mode with food just sitting.
“We have more people at the food bank than ever,” she said. “We’re just saying, ‘Let’s bridge the gap.’ It’s not a difficult idea.”
Adams said salad bags that may not be particularly large for restaurants have had enough for recipients that they can divide them up and cleanly share them with neighbors in need. She said jugs of milk made their way to the school district, so some kids picking up their daily lunches were handed milk to take home, too.
“There’s really cool things happening around it,” Adams said. “We’re trying to act as the connection.”
She said employees of the restaurant itself were given a box each of food as the kitchen was emptied of its in-stock ingredients.
“We gave everything we possible could,” she said. “Having it go bad, I think, is irresponsible. If it fills a pantry for a week, we’re glad it can be used.”
Although restaurants are permitted to continue offering takeout, the Michelles opted not to continue. The uncertainty of the daily orders and hardship of trying to split hours among employees — many of whom have kids out of school at the moment — prompted them to wholly observe the closure.
The movement by Bacon & Eggs has been eye-opening to Shane Weeks, who serves as US Foods local territory manager. He said selling the idea to Vice President of Sales Danny Walters wasn’t difficult.
“He didn’t hesitate on bit,” Weeks said.
But the demand for the goods tells a heartbreaking story of hardship here, he said.
“I just couldn’t believe how many families are in need,” Weeks lamented.
When the donations are gone, the trucks will still be in circulation supplying hospitals, state facilities, retirement homes and more. Trucks will also be delivering to grocery stores.
But as the demands from restaurants change under the pandemic restrictions, Adams worries more hard times could be coming for others in the supply chain. And the need for donated food will be as strong as ever.
“We’re all just shifting gears here. That’s how I see this,” she said. “I’ve learned so much.”