The Walla Walla Small Business Relief Program has now provided small business emergency grants to 29 local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was organized by the city of Walla Walla and funded by a grant from the city’s Community Development Block Grant program, with additional funding coming from the city of College Place and Walla Walla County.
Mercy Corps Northwest is administering the grants, which total $114,311.
Additionally, a loan program administered by Craft3 had three applicants for loans.
“Each application was reviewed and assigned a score. A review committee consisting of local economic-development leaders determined the criteria the scores were based on," according to a release.
"These criteria include operational costs, location, access to resources, susceptibility to being adversely affected by COVID-19 restrictions, previous funding received, minority status, family situation, language challenges and more.”
A second application round has opened for Walla Walla Valley businesses that are interested in small business resilience loans up to $50,000, according to a release.
Screening applications are available at wallawallawa.gov/SBRP/.
Businesses are eligible for a loan if they have been open for at least two years, reported a profit in 2019 and have a credit score of at least 640, according to a release.
Businesses that have received Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster loans are now eligible to apply.
Program administrators plan to offer another round of grant funding, but new grant applications will not be accepted. The local review committee will re-review applications that were previously submitted, according to a release.
“It is not necessary for these business owners to express interest in being considered for the second round of funding,” according to the release.
Criteria for the second round of grants will be different than the first round, and due to funding limitations, not every business that applied will receive assistance.