Walla Walla Public Library is now delivering materials to the doorsteps of avid readers who crave the feel of a paperback book.
The service started Monday, and already, 20 people have taken advantage of the opportunity, said library Director Erin Wells.
The operation is not the only city service to turn the page on restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veterans Memorial Golf Course opened Tuesday under the first phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s strategy to reopen the Washington economy. With restrictions also eased on construction projects, most staff in the city’s Development Services Department have returned to the office.
But city officials say it will be a while before a widespread return to business.
“Libraries, and pools, and actually even government buildings aren’t even until phase three. So we’re even kind of a ways off from some of our functions even in the governor’s plan,” said Elizabeth Chamberlain, Walla Walla Development Services director.
City Manger Nabiel Shawa said the city might delay opening its offices even with a green light from Inslee to allow time to incorporate social distancing measures.
With Walla Walla County’s coronavirus cases rising, safe reopening will be in coordination with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, Chamberlain added.
Community requests for Walla Walla Public Library services and access to reading materials led to this week’s launch of delivery service.
Employees drop off materials contactless and sanitize them before delivery, Wells said.
Residents at assisted-living facilities cannot receive deliveries, but all other library cardholders, who don’t owe a fine of $50 or more, can receive one delivery per month. Everyone will keep the deliveries until the library can accept returns.
Drop-off points must be within the Walla Walla city limits. People living outside of the city can choose a drop-off point at a workplace or a home of someone willing to accept the delivery.
Deliveries go out Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Go to ubne.ws/librarydelivery or call 509-394-6704 to order library materials.
City office staff will continue to work partially from home and partly in the office while city services are available online and via phone.
The Development Services Department is one exception. Almost all of its staff is back in the office to process permits, plans and other work connected to development.
“The governor has broadened and allowed more construction activities to go forth. We then brought back in some of the staff in Development Services,” said Shawa. “So that office is pretty much back and running in their setting to accommodate the construction business.”
There are two conditions for construction projects allowed to restart. Permits that were issued before March 23 are allowed to continue construction and contracts signed before March 23 can be issued a permit to start that work, according to Chamberlain.
Projects that were permitted to continue under the governor’s proclamation, because they were essential projects or for an emergency repair or to prevent spoilage, may continue, city staff said.
Public Works employees are either back to work full-time, working remotely, or working staggered schedules, according to city staff.
Three city projects were delayed, including the Plaza Way Water Main Abandonment project, the Washington-Francis-Delmas Sewer Main Replacement and the Oak/Colville Sidewalk-Storm-ADA Project.
In the Parks and Recreation Department, park maintenance and cemetery maintenance crews split into two teams. Each worked one week on and one week off for five weeks, officials said.
By the end of April, nearly all of the department staff had returned to work, following social distancing guidelines and health and safety protocols.
They prepared downtown for the summer season by hanging flower baskets, trimming trees, pressure washing sidewalks and hanging graduation banners.
Facility maintenance staff were on reserve status until they returned to work at Veterans Memorial Pool for preparation starting April 20.
Pools are not open yet, but the pool’s concession stands were stocked and over 100 high school students are being recruited, Shawa said.
Programs are canceled through May 31 at Carnegie Art Center.
Playgrounds, pickleball courts and skate parks remain closed. Parks are still for exercise, but require people to practice social distancing, according to staff.
Facility reservations like ball fields, picnic shelters and pool shelters will not be taken and open for use for the time being.
Walla Walla Police Department and Walla Walla Fire Department employees continue to work as essential employees and go through self-check assessments, including temperature checks, daily. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees, goes home.
All police employees, including detectives who have been working from home since March 18, will be back to work in the building May 18, staff said.
“We are also moving behind the scenes on projects and planning so that our community is in full position to reopen once the conditions allow that,” Shawa said in a new video series on the city’s Facebook page.