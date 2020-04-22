The word broke (broc in Old English) originally meant “affliction or misery.”
When 1,500 feet of the Walla Walla waterline from the Mill Creek Watershed to the city’s treatment plant broke in this year’s February flood, those inhabitants on city water could have suffered affliction and misery were it not for the foresight of politicians, expertise of scientists and engineers and skills of construction crews. Almost all of this was funded by governmental sources.
As I walked upper Mill Creek Road, where pipes lay in a channel of muddy water, I thought about how the coronavirus has broken the financial security of many Americans, and yet the same ingenuity, persistence,and forethought that kept water flowing for the local citizens could have prevented much of the pain of those now living in financial straits.
When British Dr. John Snow identified the cause for the cholera epidemic of 1854 (the contaminated drinking water from a community water pump in the Soho neighborhood of London), he had a hard time convincing others.
The erroneous, but predominant theory of the day suggested cholera was caught by breathing foul air, not by drinking foul water. Eventually, his viewpoint prevailed, and the city of London built a sewer system to prevent the future contamination of its water supply. The publicly funded effort benefited everyone, rich and poor.
The solution to the current coronavirus financial affliction and misery is a spiritual one.
One founded on our democracy’s intention of functioning for the good of all its citizens.
Although our American capitalist system has kept us at the forefront of innovation and is a beacon of inspiration worldwide, corporations who drive it do not inherently function for the good of all.
Many Americans work for poverty wages, restricted by the hours they may work by corporations that do so to avoid paying health benefits or sick leave.
These same companies pay overly generous stock dividends and obscenely high salaries to top management, while failing to set aside many months of operating expenses for times of emergency.
When those same corporations hide money in offshore accounts and/or fail to pay an equitable share of taxes, then our democracy does not have the resources to function in a healthy manner. When 40% of the United States’ wealth is owned by 1% of its people (Federal Reserve stats), this disparity breaks the fiscal wellbeing of a democratic nation.
The solution to these problems is exactly the same as with the maintenance and repair of our city water supply or the curtailing of cholera by the construction of a sanitation system.
All levels of our government need adequate financial resources and the willingness and foresight to regulate corporations, even if this means assuming the responsibilities of some corporate entities.
Walla Walla city has done it successfully; it is not impossible on a national scale. Affliction and misery can be remedied … although it may take some convincing for the skeptical.