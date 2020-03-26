Walla Walla residents financially harmed by the COVID-19 crisis and delinquent or unable to pay their city utility bills received temporary relief in a City Council decision Wednesday.
The unanimous vote waives late fees and delays shutting off accounts to customers.
Ratepayers may need to provide proof their inability to make a timely payment is attributable to the virus emergency, such as reduced work hours or loss of job, and agree to and maintain a payment plan.
“During the course of this crisis, we will not be imposing any penalties,” said City Manager Nabiel Shawa.
The relief action will last until the City Council's emergency declaration is lifted.