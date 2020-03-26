Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription.

Walla Walla residents financially harmed by the COVID-19 crisis and delinquent or unable to pay their city utility bills received temporary relief in a City Council decision Wednesday.

The unanimous vote waives late fees and delays shutting off accounts to customers.

Ratepayers may need to provide proof their inability to make a timely payment is attributable to the virus emergency, such as reduced work hours or loss of job, and agree to and maintain a payment plan.

“During the course of this crisis, we will not be imposing any penalties,” said City Manager Nabiel Shawa.

The relief action will last until the City Council's emergency declaration is lifted.

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.

