Walla Walla City Council member Ted Koehler put on a face mask during Monday’s virtual Council work session in a move of support for a proposed pledge expected to formally be voted on Wednesday.
Council members will consider whether to commit to donning masks when going into buildings, closed areas or outdoors in crowds where social distance is not possible.
A formal motion is expected to be added to Wednesday’s Council agenda and voted on during the 6:30 p.m. virtual meeting.
The idea also had support Monday from Council member Riley Club who followed Koehler and put an American flag bandana over his mouth and nose.
The idea was brought up to Elizabeth Chamberlain, the city’s director of Development Services, by the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
The city is experiencing an economic rebound as tourists flock to hotels, dine downtown and fill Main Street with color and activity. But the city has also seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, officials say.
The pledge would be a movement among elected leaders to set an example to residents and visitors over the importance of wearing masks as pandemic closures are lifted and business and services resume.
No opposition of the proposal was expressed during Monday’s work session, but that does not necessarily indicate anonymous support for the idea.
Business owners, property owners and operators have sent emails to the city expressing concern that guests are entering their places of business, not wearing masks and not observing social distancing.
“We’re enjoying the rebound. I would describe this as the V shape economic rebound based on what we’ve seen the last three weekends in Walla Walla,” City Manager Nabiel Shawa said. “Businesses return, and it’s returned very quickly, and we love to see the cash registers ringing.”
He said Walla Walla County is also seeing that COVID-19 cases are no longer trending down.
“We’re interested in keeping our community healthy both in terms of our personal health as well as our economic health,” he said.
Chamberlain, who participates in unified command meetings with county and health officials, said the county’s cases are not “community spread,” which means they are epidemiologically linked to either a workplace exposure or household or a friend visiting. As of this morning, officials say contact tracing is also leading to cases for folks who have traveled outside of Walla Walla County, as well as those visiting from other communities.
The pandemic is still with us, and the city needs to be mindful, Mayor Tom Scribner said.
“Restaurants, bars and places of business are seeing foot traffic, and the cash registers are ringing, and everyone is happy, except the people concerned about the health consequences,” Scribner said.