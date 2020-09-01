Spots remain available in a program that provides local middle school students a safe space to complete their school work while they participate in distance learning.
The Blue Mountain Community Church offers the program — called Study Spot — for up to 50 middle schoolers. As of this morning, 21 of those spots remain open, according to Children’s Ministry Director Sara Mahan.
Mahan said the program was created to serve a need.
“We were working with a lot of other churches on how we could pair well with our community,” Mahan said. “Instead of reinventing things, how can we just have a seat at the table with places that are already doing things in the community … We identified that this is a need that is happening right now.”
The church chose to focus on middle schoolers because that’s the age that could best benefit from the program, Mahan said.
She noted the church is connected to The Ark Day School, a paid child-care service for elementary-age children.
“They serve 2 1/2-year-olds to fifth-graders,” Mahan said. “So knowing that they were taking care of that group, we started thinking about what kind of kids would be left out. High schoolers are a bit more autonomous … So we thought middle schoolers are kind of this at-risk group of people who could really use this support.”
While Study Spot is being put on by a church, Mahan was clear the program is offered to church members and nonmembers alike. Students don’t have to be members or practice any particular religion. The only requirement is that the student has to be in middle school.
“We are a community church. We are here for our community. We’re not just limiting it to the people who come through our doors on Sundays,” Mahan said. “That’s not what we’re about. So there will not be any church programing going on or anything like that. This is just a safe spot for kids to come study.”
The program will run 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children don’t have to attend for the entire time. However parents are asked to commit to having students stay at least 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., as this is the time Walla Walla Public Schools students will be attending live, online schooling.
When students arrive each morning, they will digitally check in using a tablet in the front room of the building. Mahan said the devices are set up to automatically inform parents via text message when their kids check in.
“That way they know their child is here and safe,” Mahan said.
Students will make their way to a large room set up for learning. Round tables are spaced out across the room, each set up for two students separated by a divider.
Mahan said students will be required to follow safety guidelines, including wearing masks . Staff will also keep daily attendance to be used in case contact tracing becomes necessary.
“There’s this attitude that sometimes churches are breaking the rules and doing whatever they want,” Mahan said. “But we have always followed the guidelines. We were closed when we needed to be closed and we opened specifically at a time when we can follow the guidelines safely. We are doing our best to keep everyone safe.”
Students are required to bring their own devices provided by their schools.
As of Monday, 20 tables were set up. Mahan said there is room for a few more so that 50 students could be accommodated, if demand is there.
Volunteer tutors will assist students with assignments. Wireless internet is available to allow students to connect to remote learning. Mahan said the church has several volunteers who are retired teachers.
In addition to the main room, other rooms are available for more specific needs. Each will be staffed so that safety and distancing can be enforced. Should teachers assign any group projects, there is a group-study room where students can sit together at a table while still maintaining distancing.
There is also a silent study room for students who need a quiet atmosphere, as well as a testing room.
Mahan said the program is aimed at Walla Walla Public Schools students — though students in other districts are welcome, too. She has been working closely with the district to sync the program to the district’s needs. She has even arranged for meals provided by the district to be picked up by program volunteers so they can be served to students at the Study Spot.
Parents wanting to enroll their children in the program can do so on the Study Spot website at ubne.ws/3beDcXE.