Walla Walla’s Christian Aid Center and its executive director, Jason Wicklund, have always dealt with those in homelessness and the challenges of it.
Homelessness in the time of COVID-19 has infinitely more challenges. But like everyone they have had to make fast adaptations to the new reality.
“In general, things are going well,” Wicklund said. “We had to shift our processes suddenly to keep everyone safe.”
He was concerned about further increasing barriers for a population that already has many. By collaboration with other organizations, with the county and with Becky Betts of Providence Population Health Department, Wicklund said his organization, staff and guests are doing well.
“With our population of guests, we have a system of cleaning and masks. We just operate as all one family all day, all night," he said. "We minimize exposure to others. Before the emergency they had to be out looking for work to get out of homelessness. Now you need to be here as much as possible.”
So they have activities to enjoy while sheltering in place.
“The numbers change. We’re not full. There are openings for men, women and women with children,” Wicklund said.
They have ramped up their cleaning and set up procedures for new guests coming in. “We adjusted things so that in a wing in each building for men and women, they have their own room before being in a separate building.
“We do the best with what we have, we can use common sense. Staff set up plans for different scenarios and possibilities.”
Local churches provided lunches but they had to stop serving them due to the pandemic.
“We provided breakfast and dinner. Now they bring us the lunches and we serve them. We are more knowledgeable now with more information and we’ve learned what’s effective. Our population is doing well, and we’ve been very blessed. We are very sensitive to any report of illness or symptoms. At first we worried about what it would all do. Our community has stayed very faithful, we’ve had very good news and we’re very blessed. It’s for the better….Nobody’s gotten sick, not even a cold.” He credits their good health with the increased focus on continuous cleaning and sanitizing of high touch areas.
Programs and requirements had to change also. “We had to adjust our Life Changes Program Rebuilders for men and Healing Hope for women for long term life changes. It used to be that when they’d come here they could stay 30 days, then longer to get into a longer term program to get out of this situation. We still expect no drugs or alcohol to be brought in. There’s no 30-day limit now. Stay home, stay safe, applies here, too.” Wicklund said guests have developed a sense of community among themselves, being connected and supportive.
The organization has 14 staff and a residential capacity of 45 men, 50 women and women with children.
“It fluctuates,” Wicklund said. “We’re still taking people off the streets.” The operation has plans in place should a staff member or guest test positive for the virus.
They work each day with caution and continuous attention. Guests and staff are taught why masks are important, although they make it more difficult to see full expressions on people’s faces.
“Think about it as someone’s safety,” Wicklund said. “Now meals are grab-and-go. It will be nice when people can come back and sit down.”
The dining room now has new flooring, they wanted to make good use of the time it was unused to spruce it up. “When we shut down the kitchen we had the chance to enhance it while it was empty. Suddenly there was an opportunity for good,” Wicklund said.