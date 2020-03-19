Walla Walla Choral Society announced March 13 that it had to postpone its Good Vibrations concert slated for March 15 and 16 for some time in the summer.
The event was to be at Gesa Power House Theatre, however such venues were given orders to close all gatherings of 250 people or more because of COVID19.
Rather than give refunds for the Good Vibrations concerts, the tickets will carry forward to an as yet to be determined new date. Ticket holders will be notified of the postponement, according to a release.
“I don’t know quite how to thank all of you who have worked so hard to make these concerts star-quality ready, but it comes from the bottom of my heart. I also wanted you all to know that (Director) G. Louis (Hemenway) is just as saddened, if not more, as we all are,” said Bob Schumacher, WWCS Board president, in the release.