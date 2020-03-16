Walla Walla Choral Society singers were set to begin rehearsals this week on Monday for an upcoming Concert in the Vines event, however the group will not be able to rehearse for a period of time yet to be determined, according to a release.
In accordance with a statement signed by Gov. Inslee, all gatherings of 50 or more people have been suspended until March 31.
"The statement also says that gatherings of 50 or fewer people are prohibited unless the 6-foot social distancing requirement can be met. Obviously, we can not meet that stipulation and rehearse parts, said WWCS President Bob Schumacher.
G. Louis Hemenway, artistic director, and the board are working on contingency plans for the upcoming concert schedule, he said. More information will be forthcoming as to when the group can rehearse again.