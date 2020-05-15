It will be 2021 before Fair-goers will be treated to a performance of "25 or 6 to 4."
Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days concert headliner Chicago has been rescheduled for next year, an announcement from the Fair said today.
"While we are saddened to not hold the Chicago concert this year, we are very pleased Chicago will keep their commitment with us for the future date," said Fair board President and Concert Director Travis Locke in a prepared statement.
"Additionally, this postponement is a forward step in social-distancing and bringing a safer and healthier Fair to you this year. The health and safety of fairgoers, exhibitors, competitors, performers, sponsors, vendors, contractors, volunteers and staff is our top priority.”
The concert will instead take place Sept. 1, 2021, and ticket holders will be honored for the new concert date with no action required.
County officials said no decision has been made about the rest of the Fair.
Commissioners will meet June 8 to consider how to move forward on the annual event.
The Fair Board and management have partnered with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health to form a task force committee with the purpose of researching and implementing a plan to ensure public health and safety at the Fair, officials said.
The rescheduling of the concert was foreshadowed this morning in a special meeting when commissioners approved a variance in the contract with the band.
After receiving a request from the band’s management for more money, an option to reschedule came up.
Chicago was originally going to play three venues — one at the Oregon State Fair, one at the Western Idaho State Fair and one at Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days.
The Oregon State Fair canceled its leg of the event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was agreeable to discuss postponing or rescheduling the Chicago concert,” Fair Director Bill Ogg said.
Ogg said a discussion will take place around refunds. Tickets are stamped "no refunds," but he asked the county, with advice from legal counsel, to allow refunds under the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information about refunds and the time of the future Chicago concert will be discussed at a later date.
“I am confident that a larger percentage — I would estimate approximately three-fourths or 75% of ticketholders for Chicago — would let their tickets apply to next year,” Ogg said.
The same refund policy would likely apply to other events if the Fair were canceled. But commissioners said they hope to salvage at least some portions of the event.
“If it turns out that we can’t do arena events, like the Demo Derby, or the rodeo, this year because of the number of people ... I still want us to try and look at doing some type of agricultural piece of this for the children,” Commissioner Greg Tompkins said. “My goal is regardless if we can pull something off that is able to allow those kids to participate, that’s the most important thing to me.”