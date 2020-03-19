Charitable fund to help ease pandemic hardship

A new fund created by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation will help as a charitable resource in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 Response Fund has started with $120,000 to help cope with the damage and losses connected to the novel virus, according to an announcement Wednesday.
Blue Mountain Community Foundation Executive Director Kari Isaacson said an advisory committee will be organized to determine which nonprofit organizations and charities helping affected people through the Walla Walla Valley.
The fund is one of numerous resources she expects will be created to offset losses. She said circulating the information may also draw donors who aren’t certain how to help otherwise. Without more contributions and efforts, the initial funds may not go far, she acknowledged.
“It’s wonderful, generous dollars. But when you think about the potential scale we really have to pull together,” Isaacson said.
The initial funds started with $100,000 from the Community Foundation, plus $10,000 from the Sherwood Trust and $5,000 provided anonymously. By mid-afternoon Wednesday, Isaacson said another $5,000 donation had come through.
The fund is expected to provide “flexible resources to organizations working with people who are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak,” the announcement explained.
It is a complement to the work of local, state and federal resources to expand local capacity ranging from Milton-Freewater up to Pomeroy.
Isaacson said a request-for-proposals from nonprofits is not likely, due to time needs. Instead the advisory committee will direct the creation of grants.
“We’re going to look for groups that already have the experience and capacity” to serve where needed.
“This is really for people who have been suffering the most, affected by it the most, and for groups that have the most demonstrated capacity,” she said.
Organizations and efforts that offer rental assistance or serve meals are among examples, Isaacson said. With the Walla Walla Senior Citizens Center closed, as well as churches, some who would have interaction and resources through those outlets have lost them.
Donations to the fund are eligible for charitable income tax deductions. The Blue Mountain Community Foundation is registered to solicit gifts in Washington and Oregon. Online donations can be made at www.bluemountainfoundation.org. Check can also be made out to “BMCF – Covid19 Fund” and sent to P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, WA 99362.