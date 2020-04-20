In his years as a hospital chaplain, Curt McFarland has met with many patients and their families at bedsides and in waiting areas, in emergency rooms and intensive care units.
His role is to be present and listen, offering support no matter the faith as people struggle with the profound physical and emotional impacts of life-threatening and terminal illnesses and injuries. Patients and their families and friends reach out for that support as they consider end-of-life issues or deal with loss.
“Nobody plans to come to the hospital, generally, especially in the intensive care unit. That brings a degree of stress and anxiety to a person’s life,” said McFarland, who is manager of spiritual care for Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima.
“Our job as chaplains is to create an environment of peace with them. Often that’s sitting with them, listening to them,” he said. “We don’t have a lot to offer with words, but our focus is to listen and be a non-anxious presence for them.”
As hospitals have severely limited or prohibited visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic, chaplains’ traditional close, face-to-face presence isn’t happening. That’s especially hard for patients who don’t have that crucial support and those who care about them but cannot be there in person.
Chaplains continue to talk in person with fellow hospital employees, who are also struggling with the pandemic’s physical and emotional toll. But patients and their families still want and need chaplains’ support, more than ever. And chaplains still want to help as many as they can.
With that in mind, they are using online tools to keep offering that crucial care and guidance.
“The concerns they have are magnified by the isolation” caused by COVID-19, McFarland said. “It has been amazing, the reception and benefit of it.”
“We wish those family members could be here in person, but at least this helps decrease the fear and isolation.”
Virginia Mason Memorial began offering virtual chaplaincy on April 3. Chaplains use iPads and video conferencing tools such as Zoom to connect visually with patients and families. Hospital chaplains have offered telechaplaincy — spiritual counseling and support by phone — for some time. But the opportunity for everyone to see each other is especially important.
“Being able to provide that support and friendship ... is such a critical piece of the healing process,” McFarland said.
Many relatives have participated in those Zoom meeting, McFarland said, and the video meetings can connect people all over the world. Like so many others isolated by the coronavirus, chaplains are eager to see everyone in person again someday. Until then, virtual chaplaincy will help them help others.
“I would definitely want to stress I never want to see Zoom replace the human connection, the human touch,” McFarland said. “It can’t do that. But in a time of need, it’s a really beautiful thing.”
In January, when Astria Regional Medical Center closed in Yakima amid bankruptcy proceedings, Sister Fe Sumalde was among many longtime employees who lost their jobs. They and many community members mourned the end of a facility with origins in Yakima’s earliest years of existence as a city.
Fe joined the Virginia Mason Memorial staff on Feb. 24, not ready to give up her role as a chaplain. She had been at Regional for 23 years and had counseled countless people there, but in her new job she faced a pandemic unlike any other in her lifetime.
That new reality, her new job and the new technology made for some adjustments, but Fe is happily immersed in her familiar role.
“This is really a privilege for me to work here and stay here in Yakima, and to serve the community and be able to be here at Virginia Mason Memorial,” Fe said. “I’m so grateful for that.”
Last week, Fe was counseling a patient in critical condition whose relatives live out of town. She led a Zoom meeting so they could see their loved one and talk to medical staff.
“Family members are not really present (in person) but at least they are able to say something to their loved ones and be able to see them,” she said.
“It’s very positive, this virtual communication, this technology. It’s really effective.”
The option is helping in a crisis, but as chaplain Merle Brovont said, chaplains had their calling because they are compassionate people who work to provide a space for families to be together with their loved ones.
“It’s very difficult when we have to reject families from coming into the hospital with those moments,” added Brovont, who works mainly in the intensive care unit. “Providing this avenue of virtual chaplaincy, it’s not what we want. ... we want (physical presence), but families are extremely grateful. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
Chaplains have even been able to perform end-of-life blessings for patients, with their families witnessing it through Zoom.
“For Catholics, it’s important for the family members (to witness) and the patient to be able to receive the sacrament of the sick, the anointing of the sick prior to end-of-life issues,” Fe said. “It’s really a peaceful thing for the loved ones, and the person to receive the anointing of the sick.
“These are things that are really difficult physically for the priest to come into the hospital” because of restrictions, she added. “It is acceptable that they be able to connect with the priest through virtual technology. They are really appreciative of that and it’s acceptable because of all the things going on.”
Many are struggling with the loneliness of self-isolation, McFarland said. Families with loved ones in the hospital desperately want to reach out and touch them, be there with them through the care and support of the chaplains who want to help them. Until that can happen, connecting through online meetings is invaluable.
“They receive the spiritual, emotional and grief support from us. ... We are really emotional about it, we are part of that. We are humans,” he added. “All of us are really affected with what’s going on right now.”