Community members and businesses were given a bevy of information Wednesday during the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Webinar.
The event took the place of the annual Business Summit hosted by the Chamber every year.
About 200 people joined to view the live webinar, which can be seen in its entirety at ubne.ws/chamberwebinar.
Navigating resources to find relief has been difficult for many business operators as measures are created and enacted in pieces that don't necessarily fit everyone. The webinar, hosted on the Zoom platform, was a way to help with what's known.
Featured on the webinar were: Steve Ruggles, implementation manager for the Washington State Employment Security Department; Kevin Dinnen, statewide adjudication manager for the Employment Security Department; Jeremy Field, administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration Pacific Northwest region; Doug Loney, employment security department administrator for WorkSource Walla Walla; Judy Jones, director for the Washington Sate University Small Business Development Center; and U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who called in briefly, and a few of her staff members.
"Ninety percent of Americans will receive some form of assistance," McMorris Rodgers said. "... If you're a small business in need of assistance, I would be encouraging you to reach out to (the Small Business Association), reach out to your lender, and make sure that you're ready.
"There's $350 billion that's been allocated and you want to be ready to get the help that you need."
Questions were fielded live by host Dave Mitchell.
Ruggles and Dinnen began by explaining unemployment benefits recently passed by Congress.
"We are answering about 10,000 phone calls a week," Ruggles said. "However, there are about 120,000 phone calls trying to get through to us every week. So please keep trying to call."
Dinnen and Ruggle pointed to Congress' latest wrinkle, which adds an additional $600 per week on top of unemployment benefits from the state of Washington — another layer in a complex system that is working overtime to ensure Americans are getting paid.
The same sentiment rang true for all of the experts weighing in — we're very busy, but we're here to help.
Of particular interest for small businesses was information from Field and Jones, who detailed at length how such businesses could receive loans and grants through recently passed legislation and other ways to stay afloat during the pandemic.
"(This new law) is a very big deal," Field said. "It's just going to make us all breathe a little easier."
Even as the webinar was happening, Field said standard operating procedures for the new Personal Payroll Protection program were still being rolled out. The program is designed to help float small businesses during this uncertain time by providing loans up to $10 million through private lenders.
The crucial program is specifically designed to float payroll expenses through June 30.
Jones rolled through a presentation on best business practices for small businesses right now, including tips such as: keep track of your cash, list and secure all of your inventory, triage your expenses and discuss rent options with your landlord immediately, among many other tips.
"It is very confusing," Jones said of the financial assistance. "I know several of you have called in and you don't really know which way to go. And that's understandable.
"But we also want you to focus as well on the strategies for your business' survival."
Chamber CEO Kyle Tarbet closed out the webinar, reminding attendees of crucial basics during this time, such as washing your hands, maintaining social distancing and engaging in the 2020 census to help determine future government funding.
"We have to alter our operation, our communication styles, everything that we do we have to look at through a new frame or a new lens," Tarbet said.
"This is a time for us to question our operations and the things that we do. ... The opportunity is definitely there and if we can be creative and take advantage of our resiliency, our determination and apply a little bit of vision we can significantly alter the way we come out of this at the other end."
"Walla Walla is a resilient community. This is a valley full of visionary people, creative people. I would just once again ask you to shop local."