The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Summit will move to a digital platform Tuesday and serve as a free webinar for businesses as they navigate the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
The webinar replaces the traditional summit, an in-person workshop where business leaders offer educational, networking and professional development presentations on an array of topics.
The switch in platform and content is a pivot for the Chamber, coming at a time when it can offer resources to businesses in crisis, said Kyle Tarbet, president and CEO of the membership organization.
“As the coronavirus implications became more serious, it was clear that the content needed to focus on resources and programs being offered to help employers through the stay-at-home order,” he said Friday.
Tuesday’s 1 p.m. event will be free to all who register, regardless of membership in the Chamber.
Topics are expected to include updates on employment and workforce considerations through the current pandemic. Resources for businesses and the community will also be provided, the Chamber said.
Dave Mitchell, a Touchet author, “enter-train-er,” and developer of “The Leadership Difference” who was to have been the final speaker in the original summit lineup, will switch roles to lead moderator for the webinar.
Presenters will represent the Chamber, Washington state Employment Security Department, the state’s Unemployment Insurance Division, WorkSource Walla Walla, U.S. Small Business Administration and the Washington Small Business Development Center.
The Chamber will use the webinar feature on Zoom to bring speakers together and then livestream the presentations on its own Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The event is offered in a partnership between the Chamber, Pacific Power, the cities of Walla Walla and College Place, and the Port of Walla Walla.
Partners and sponsors, Tarbet said, enabled the change in speakers and platform, as well as the elimination of all fees.
“I was very determined to not cancel this event,” he said. “The Chamber should be an example of using creativity and persistence to overcome challenges.”
Registration can be found on the Chamber’s website, wwvchamber.com.