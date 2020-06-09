"Please continue to assume kindness, even amid the dissonance," said Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival Director and founder Timothy Christie in a release.
The first installation of WWCMF's pandemic-induced virtual festival was set to take place on June 4.
"I have been looking forward to sharing the work and experiences of my outstanding colleagues. However, ours is not the music we should hear in this moment," he said in response to the deaths of George Floyd and many others and subsequent protests and demonstrations for equity and justice.
"The widespread unrest continuing to unfold in communities around the nation and wider world calls for a different kind of communion," he said.
As a result, the festival performances will occur, but later. "We also want to remain receptive to the discord in evidence on TVs, social media streams and in the streets of our vast nation. The very vastness of our nation supports an endless number of bubbles and echo chambers. We can choose to further insulate, or we can choose to listen beyond," he said.
"... the Festival’s duty in this moment is to listen. Like Beethoven, we must recognize our deafness. Unlike Beethoven, we must recognize that ours is a deafness born of free will, a choice. Though it was impossible for Beethoven to say, 'Speak louder, shout, for I am deaf,' it is possible for us to do so.
Tim proposes exploring aspects of humanity not easily communicated in words but through the communion of music, "perhaps the one medium common to societies the world over."
He said the mostly western, overwhelmingly white music featured in the festival has value. But its value should come second to "the raw, messy, fervent and passionate voices of the marginalized. Our role will be forever changed by what we hear and learn from the rawness of this moment. We choose deafness no longer."
He has included a moving performance posted by principal trumpet of the Metropolitan Opera and WWCMF musician, Billy Ray Hunter, of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Trombonist Weston Sprott follows with "Amazing Grace."
