Bert (Dick Van Dyke), a one-man band, chimney sweep, kite salesman and sidewalk chalk artist, at work in the Walt Disney movie "Mary Poppins."

Just like Bert, talented sidewalk chalk artist and friend to  famous nanny Mary Poppins, people can jump right in with a fun art project to thank those on the health care front lines here during the coronavirus pandemic.

Colored dust could be flying between 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday May 12 during a Providence St. Mary Medical Center invitational to  surround its buildings with chalked messages and images of support and gratitude.

The community and the medical center's caregivers are encouraged to use  chalk sticks that will be placed on sidewalks around the hospital and clinics at Providence St. Mary on Poplar Street and Providence Southgate Medical Park in celebration of National Health Care Week.

Participants are asked to take the chalk they use with them when they are done — not to share chalk — and to maintain social distancing.

"The intent is to surround Providence caregivers with messages of love, support, appreciation and encouragement as they work to provide care to Walla Walla through these difficult times," said Providence St. Mary Medical Center Director of Communications Kathleen Obenland in a release.

Providence St. Mary Medical Center is a 142-bed regional hospital.

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or 526-8313.

