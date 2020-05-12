Census workers will begin delivering invitations and questionnaires to households that did not receive them.
The U.S. Census Bureau had suspended field operations in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and on Monday field work operations resumed.
The service will reach about 5% of the households in the state, primarily more rural areas and homes with post office boxes that do not receive mail at a physical address, according to a release.
Columbia and Garfield County residents will receive a formal invitation to respond to the census, said Cindy Widmer, a local coordinator of the 2020 census.
This work does not require any interaction with the public, according to a release.
Census workers will not ring doorbells or collect census information. They will leave a packet with a questionnaire and instructions about how to respond to the census at the front door. They will also wear appropriate protective gear as needed.
The U.S. Census Bureau still has jobs available for the 2020 census. Applicants can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.