Residents of rural areas who have a post office box did not receive a census form to fill out and return because the COVID-19 pandemic postponed all census field operations.
“The boots on the ground were the people who were going to deliver those papers to those post office box holders,” said Cindy Widmer, a local coordinator of the 2020 census.
These residents also did not receive census invitations to respond in mid-March, she said.
The delivery has to go through the census, hand-delivering the forms and cannot be done through postal services, she said.
Everybody in Prescott and Starbuck has post office boxes, she said.
That’s the piece that fell through the cracks, she said.
“A postcard campaign has begun, so far covering all of Garfield County, Prescott, Touchet, Lowden and Starbuck,” Widmer said. “Burbank is nearly ready to go, and we’ll soon reach all of Columbia County and the rest of rural Walla Walla County.”
Widmer said local census coordinators are doing print ads, digital marketing, radio coverage, social media and other forms of outreach.
They are working on changing up the previously planned school and community events that were planned for April and May before the COVID-19 virus and subsequent closures.
The U.S. Census Bureau extended the deadline for self-response by phone, mail or online to Oct. 31, according to a release.
Everyone can continue to respond to their census online at my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.
Field data collection was postponed in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Enumerators will go out into the field to boost census response turnout, but they are on hold and waiting for the ‘OK’ from health officials to say it is safe to go out.
Employees already hired for the census are working from home doing different tasks if they can, said Jeffrey Enos, deputy regional director of the Los Angeles region of the U.S. Census Bureau.
The people who cannot work from home are compensated for the work they would be doing if the pandemic wasn’t occurring, he said.
The U.S. Census Bureau is preparing to reactivate field offices beginning June 1, to resume field data collection operations as quickly as possible, according to a release.
“In-person activities, including all interaction with the public, enumeration, office work and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance to promote the health and safety of staff and the public,” the announcement said. “This will include recommended personal protective equipment and social distancing practices.”
Even though response rates are lower in rural areas, the U.S. Census Bureau is still seeing a steady response rate, Enos said.
“We’ve done multiple census tests over the last six to eight years, and we’ve made projections of the timing of responses and the percentage of people that would respond at certain dates, and currently it’s falling right on time with our projection,” he said.
“Despite the challenges we’re seeing with this pandemic, we’re seeing a strong response to the census.”
In Walla Walla County, self-response rates have reached 53.6% of the population as of Sunday, whereas 48.5% responded in Columbia County.
Garfield County is currently at a 38.7% self-response rate.
King County is at a 58.4% self-response rate, and the state averages 53.8%.
“Population count determines how many representatives the state of Washington receives in the House of Representatives,” Enos said. “Additionally, in the state House in Olympia, the portion in the state House is based on the local population counts across the state of Washington.”
Census population count determines, on a local level, voting districts, school district boundaries and other political boundaries, he said.
“Hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are distributed to communities across the country based on census count.”
Local decision-makers, government leaders, community leaders and city planners use census data to determine where to build new hospitals, where additional funding for emergency preparedness is needed, where new schools must be developed and where other services are required, Enos said.
The U.S. Census Bureau cannot share data with other government agencies, private or public agencies, organizations or companies, he said.
The census is 10 questions and does not ask about immigration status or income, he said.