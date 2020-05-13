Catholics gather to crown Mary

A tradition that dates back as early the 13th century took place here in 2020 on the morning of May 1 with the Walla Walla Catholic Schools crowning of the Virgin Mary as “the Queen of May.”
The Catholic Church honors the Virgin Mary with a presentation of flowers and a floral crown, in this case to a statue outside Assumption Catholic Church and school on East Isaacs Avenue.
WWCS middle school religion teacher Jo Anna Gogl and Anne Guest organized the long-standing event. Each part of the prayer was led by a member of the WWCS community.
“It went very well. It was a much-needed time for our school families to be together while still observing good safety measures,” Jo Anna said.
A May Crowning is a worldwide celebration in the Catholic Church, emailed Autumn Jones, WWCS interim communications coordinator.
The church designates times throughout the year in remembrance of different occasions, she said, with May dedicated to honoring Mary, the mother of Jesus.
“She is presented with a crown of flowers as a sign of sharing in Jesus’ glory. While there is no script per se, many May crowning ceremonies center on praying the rosary, a practice in the church that views the mysteries of Christ’s life through Mary’s perspective as the mother of God. Additionally, it is a tradition during the ceremony to present flowers to Mary as you would present them to a loved one.”
There was a twist in the observance this year because of the novel coronavirus.
Attendees maintained social distancing recommendations by remaining in their cars in the Assumption parking lot and tuned to 90.7 FM to follow along in prayer.
Rod Fazzari with KHSS Radio broadcast the ceremony.
Rod and wife Kimberly Fazzari own the radio station, which began broadcasting Catholic programming in the Walla Walla Valley on Dec. 7, 1997.
The celebration is viewable on YouTube at ubne.ws/3fj5vFQ. The program is available at ubne.ws/3baiAhF.