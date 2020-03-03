MISSION — A third person in Oregon was identified Monday as testing presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The man appears to be affiliated with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Officials with the Confederated Tribes’ board of trustees said they were told by Oregon Health Authority that an employee of Wildhorse Resort & Casino tested presumptive positive for virus.
All COVID-19 tests are being sent to the Centers for Disease and Prevention labs to be confirmed or ruled out, Oregon health officials said on a media conference call Monday.
“We treat it as positive,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s health officer. “We predict all positives will be confirmed.”
The Wildhorse board ordered an incident command post be put in place, which will consist of staff from Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center and tribal government.
Health leaders in the state said they are working to identify people who potentially came in contact with the infected staff member.
This case does portend a spread of the virus in Oregon, Sidelinger said, adding Oregon Health Authority recognizes people are scared but that the organization is prepared to respond.
“We have several tools to prevent the spread,” he said, listing hand washing and other “old-fashioned” methods that work well.
Officials have closed Nixyaawii Community School, the Head Start program, daycare and senior center on the reservation until all facilities have been fully sanitized.
The casino is temporarily closed for the same reason.
As well, all community events on the Umatilla Indian Reservation are cancelled for the week.