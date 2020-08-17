Meghan DeBolt, director of Walla Walla County’s public health department, said there were 56 new cases of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend, including 44 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman Heidi Audette announced this evening a second employee at the Walla Walla Veterans Home was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is isolating at home.
The employee did not perform direct patient care, Audette said in a news release.
Overall, the prison in Walla Walla has had 112 inmates and four employees test positive for the coronavirus, DeBolt said in a weekly update to county commissioners this morning, adding her department is seeing a “decent amount” of virus activity in the community.
Walla Walla County has now had 644 people with the illness, the majority of whom have lived in the city of Walla Walla. Four residents have died from COVID-19. Currently, in a count of 150 active cases, three people are in the hospital.
There have been 6,899 people who tested negative for the illness, county data shows.
Information released Sunday by Washington state’s Department of Health showed Walla Walla County is 17th in the number of total cases of the coronavirus out of the state’s 39 counties.
On Aug. 1, the county’s data showed 420 overall cases. Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health employees posted Thursday on social media that there had been 81 new cases of the disease in the week leading up that date, including 25 more people at Washington State Penitentiary.
State officials said there have been 33 residents of long-term care facilities in Walla Walla County who got the illness, but no associated deaths in those facilities.
About 13% of Washington residents are employed in health care and social-service jobs, but those employees account for 31%, or 3,389, of the COVID-19 cases, state data shows.
The most-affected age group in Walla Walla County continues to be those in the 20 to 39-years group.
For now, Washington’s Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests with negative results. Technology glitches were skewing those numbers, according to officials, who then announced last week changes to the state’s test-tracking methodology.
A new system is expected to be producing those numbers sometime this week.
Today it was reported there have been 260 new cases of people with the virus, and four new deaths statewide.
Since February Washington state has seen 67,721 residents who tested positive for COVID-19, 6,296 related hospitalizations and 1,785 deaths.\
Umatilla County
Oregon Health Authority officials said this afternoon that as of August 15, Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 4.5% of tests performed.
That rate is "considerably lower than the national average" of 9%, officials noted in a statement.
“Of the 25,678 tests performed and reported the week of Aug. 9–15, 1,388 — 5.4% — were positive. The total for that week is likely to rise as test results continue to be reported to OHA.”
Officials said it is reassuring positive test results are relatively stable right now, suggesting the number of people newly infected with COVID-19 each week is no longer increasing rapidly.
On Sunday, health workers reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of people testing positive COVID-19 in the state, bringing the state’s overall total to 23,262.
Umatilla County health department employees said today there were 64 people newly diagnosed with the illness since Friday, making a total of 2,326 residents since February and 431 new cases since August began.
Another 139 people are considered to likely be positive for the disease, due to symptoms of and known exposure to the coronavirus. Nine people are currently hospitalized, and 32 residents have died from COVID-19, county and state data shows.
Director Joseph Fiumara and Deputy Director Alisha Southwick of Umatilla County Public Health told county commissioners this morning their department has been able to all but stop using state employees to help investigate and trace cases of COVID-19.
“All contact tracing will move in-house today,” Southwick said.
Less reliance on state help is one of the goals set by Oregon Health Authority for Umatilla County to reopen more fully.