Cases continued due to COVID-19 outbreak

Several cases on Monday's criminal docket were postponed until May 4 due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Gov. Jay Inslee's statewide stay-home order.
Those included cases for defendants Megan A. Fauver, and Brandon E. Pope.
Fauver, 36, of Walla Walla, was scheduled for arraignment. She was charged earlier this month with harassment-domestic violence, and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence. The charges stem from an assault of her mother.
Pope, 25, of Walla Walla, was scheduled to accept an agreement in which he would follow certain conditions for a set period of time or face sentencing if he violates them.
Pope was charged in 2019 with first-degree child rape and another first-degree child sex crime. The girl was 11 and 12 years old and living in Walla Walla at the time.
Pope pleaded not guilty in March 2019.