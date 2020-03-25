You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
exclusive

Cases continued due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
STOCK: gavel/scale
courtesy photo
Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription.

Several cases on Monday's criminal docket were postponed until May 4 due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Gov. Jay Inslee's statewide stay-home order.

Those included cases for defendants Megan A. Fauver, and Brandon E. Pope.

Fauver, 36, of Walla Walla, was scheduled for arraignment. She was charged earlier this month with harassment-domestic violence, and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence. The charges stem from an assault of her mother.

Pope, 25, of Walla Walla, was scheduled to accept an agreement in which he would follow certain conditions for a set period of time or face sentencing if he violates them.

Pope was charged in 2019 with first-degree child rape and another first-degree child sex crime. The girl was 11 and 12 years old and living in Walla Walla at the time.

Pope pleaded not guilty in March 2019.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.

Don’t miss an important story.

Get important news delivered to your email