Health officials in Umatilla and Walla Walla counties said on Monday, Oct. 18, that while COVID-19 case rates are still high, those numbers are finally dropping.
In Umatilla County, public health director Joseph Fiumara said there were 302 cases of the illness last week, 90 or so fewer than the week before. That makes two weeks of heading in the downward direction, Fiumara said.
“But we still have more cases than we can keep up with.”
Overall 247 Pendleton Round-Up participants have tested positive for COVID-19, 130 of those Umatilla County residents and the remaining 117 from seven other Oregon counties and two other states.
Fiumara said he doesn’t expect that number to change now. While compared to rodeo attendance numbers of more than 50,000, 130 looks insignificant, he added.
“The important piece is that the county-wide trajectory changed," he said. "We were going down, the Round-Up came and it shot up like a rocket. Now we are dropping again.”
While correlation can’t imply causation, his office was getting death reports during that upward spike, he said.
In Walla Walla County, public health director Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said COVID-19 case rate hovered at 92-94% here and nationwide for weeks, but over the past week has dropped to 84%.
On Sunday, a rate of 500 cases over a two-week period resembled July’s upswing numbers, Kaminsky said, and positive cases have dropped about 44% over the last month.
His department’s contact tracers found that seven Wallla Walla County and three Umatilla County residents have been identified as contracting the virus at Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days in early September.
Yet with those cases and schools reopening, the county did not experience a significant increase in case rates, he added.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, Oct. 18:
- Vaccinated: 82.4% residents 65 years and older; 65.8% residents years and older; 64.3% those age 12 and older.
- 49 new cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- 305 active cases.
- Total COVID-19 cases stand at 8,756.
- 97 deaths.
- 16 people hospitalized at Providence St. Mary Medical Center; 15 Walla Walla County residents, one Umatilla County resident; 13 people are unvaccinated. Two unvaccinated people are in intensive care at the hospital.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Oct. 18:
- 34,705 residents are vaccinated; 61,769 doses given: Milton-Freewater, 3,365 people, about 28%. Athena, 584 people, about 42%. Weston, 385 people, about 31%.
- 45 news cases since Friday; 14,285 total cases.
- 144 total deaths.
Numbers for Columbia County, Oct. 18:
- 3,654 vaccine doses given.
- 18 active cases, 352 total cases, 41 total hospitalizations.
- Eight deaths total.
Some information for Columbia County is from Washington State Department of Health.
Washington State Department of Health, Oct. 28:
Department of Health officials reported its COVID-19 dashboard would not be updated on Monday due to technical issues.
Oregon Health Authority, Oct. 18:
- 352,026 total cases.
- 4,185 deaths total.
- 2,786,683 people have had at least one vaccine dose and 2,572,424 people have completed a vaccine series.
